I lost my dad, brother to stray bullet from police – Actress Nsikan Isaac

Nollywood actress Nsikan Isaac has narrated how she lost her dad and brother to police brutality.

The actress said that her dad was shot by a stray bullet and that her elder brother died in the same manner 20 years later.

She wrote, “22 years ago I lost my dad to a stray bullet from a police officer, 20 years later I lost my elder brother to a gunshot in front of my parents’ house from the police too.”

She added that she was lending her voice to the protest against police brutality because she has faced the pain of losing loved ones by the people meant to protect them.