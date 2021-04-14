I Hawked Bread For A Living – Actress Biola Adebayo

Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo has revealed how she hawked bread for a living before she found stardom.

In a post on Instagram. Biola said she hawked a lot of things but got popular when she started selling bread.

The actress also revealed how she lost several opportunities to further her education because of lack of finance.

Read all she wrote below;

”This picture reminded me of my humble beginning … I hawked different things on the street but was more popular with bread cos that was the last thing I hawked as a young adult seeking for admission into Uni, it was a tough one, I know a few people can attest to that here.

I lost 4 different admissions because I couldn’t afford to pay, it took me about 7 years to finally got into Uni but today, I’m not just a graduate but a masters degree holder.

It wasn’t easy but in all, I never stop loving God and hoping and of a truth, God has been very good to me…. I am not there yet but I am definitely not where I used to be.

The reason for my epistle is to encourage someone, please don’t give up on your dreams, no matter what life throws at you, you’re going through those challenges for a purpose, just keep praying, put God first, be diligent, keep working harder, get better at whatever you do on a daily basis and stay focus……your light will soon shine.”