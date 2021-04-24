I Have Not Bought Private Jet – Pastor Paul Enenche

Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre has dissociated himself from reports that his church recently acquired a private jet.

The clergyman stated that the reports are “absolutely false and totally untrue,” said though his church could afford to acquire a private jet for the “purpose of easy, stress-less and aggressive spread of the gospel,” it had yet to buy one.

Speaking in a statement titled ‘On the Purported Acquisition of a Private Jet,’on Friday through his Secretary, Sylvester Edoh, the cleric said, “By God’s grace, we do not lack the capacity to acquire or own a private jet for the sake of the gospel.

“However, the news of our acquisition of a private jet that is currently making the rounds is absolutely false and totally untrue.”

“The picture of the jet making the rounds is that of an aircraft, N838BB HAWKER 800XP (HS25), belonging to a private aviation company that was chartered in December 2019, for a series of crusades in Benue State.

“We do not need to acquire or buy an equipment before we can own it. We have the capacity to announce by ourselves, whatever we deem newsworthy.”