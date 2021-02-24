I Have No Personal Issues With Okorocha – Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has said he has no personal issues with his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

He said this after Okorocha was arrested alongside his aides for breaking a seal from an estate belonging to his wife which the state government had placed.

Okorocha who properties in Imo State have been getting seized by the state had also alleged that his life is under threat.

“Who will assassinate him? I don’t know about any attempt to assassinate Okorocha. What I know is that I have no personal issues with Okorocha.

“You will recall that before I became the governor, the Ihedioha’s administration set up a judicial panel of inquiry to look into acquisitions and allegations of lands, converting government lands to personal property and then removing private lands from individuals and giving to other individuals.

“The judicial panel of inquiry chaired by a judge met and they concluded the job and a white paper has since been raised. You know institutions and agencies that are involved with implementation are doing their job.

“And the only thing I know is that few days ago, the former governor went with his thugs to one of the properties sealed by government. You people saw it, it was was live. He went there with thugs himself physically, wounded the policemen there, wounded the Civil Defense Civil people, the Civil Defense officer is currently in the hospital and then broke in .

“Of course, you must have heard him saying that he is richer than government and that he is above the law. I am not directly involved. It is a position taken by government. There is a difference between governor and government.

“The government of Imo State sealed a property. And I think that if there is anything anybody considered that is not right, the person should go to court to address the issue and not to take laws into their hands.

“I remember that under Ihedioha, there was a recovery committee chaired by one Jasper Ndubaku. When they tried to visit Okorocha’s house, they were beaten to a stupor. And the same man who did that is now also doing the same thing and almost killed the man who did it during his time.

“So, I don’t want to go into that matter because government is a serious business and I’m very serious. I don’t even have enough time to run the affairs of the state.

“But people should know the difference between being a governor and the government decisions and policies.

“And you know, we took oath to protect the rule of law, to protect our laws and we shouldn’t be part of any arrangement to violate our laws”, he said.