I Have No Joy Governing Katsina, Insecurity Giving Me Sleepless Nights – Masari

Damola Areo3 hours ago
Katsina Governor Aminu Masari Image credit: Channels TV

Governor Aminu Masari has said he has no joy governing Katsina State because of the state of insecurity which is giving him sleepless nights.

The governor who spoke to DW Hausa lamented that the state is plagued by insecurity from dusk till dawn.

He said no leader who truly has the love of his people in his heart will be happy about the situation.

According to Masari, “In this difficult time and uncertainty, all the issue of governance has been dominated by security matters from sunset to dawn. I receive security reports at any moment through many channels daily.

“Governing in this difficult time I see no joy that people are saying we are enjoying.

“In this kind of situation we are having sleepless nights. You only have a few hours to sleep with your phone beneath your ears and whoever calls you at midnight won’t do that to greet you but to tell you a problem that is happening.

“People misunderstood us (governors) as people enjoying themselves. Some people are just assuming things and we must not assume what we think is right because if someone is not in the system, he cannot understand the situation.

“The irony of this life is that a governor is being escorted with screaming siren so is the criminal being taken to prison, the dead person in an ambulance and firefighters all use sirens. So what is the joy about the sirens?

“The paramount thing about governance is that once you are at the helm of affairs, always prepare to leave. You must not allow yourself to be carried away by the arrogance of power.”

