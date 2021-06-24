Entertainment

I Have No Feelings For Kaisha, Neo Says On BBNaija Reunion

Damola Areo1 hour ago
1
neo

Former BBNaija housemate, Neo has clarified that he never tried to kiss Kaisha while in the house.

Kaisha during the reunion show on Wednesday said Neo asked her for a kiss at one of the Saturday night parties.

She also said he made advances at her and had an erection because of her.

However, Neo blatantly denied it, saying he may have led her on by not totally rejecting her love but his eyes were just for Vee.

“Kaisha I don’t have feelings for you, I can’t even remember asking you to kiss me.

“Maybe I led you on by not rejecting your love because I didn’t want you to feel hurt but that’s all there is.

“I had my eyes on Vee all through the show. It’s not my fault my mama born fine boy,” Neo said.

