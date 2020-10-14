I Have Been A Victim Of Police Brutality – Oyo Deputy Gov

Deputy Governor Rauf Adeyemi Olaniyan of Oyo State has thrown his weight behind the EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

Olaniyan said that he supports the protests because he has been a victim of Police brutality.

According to him, “I stand with the #EndSARS protesters because I’ve twice been a victim of police brutality. Now is the time for police reform. Now is the time to end police brutality.”

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Adamu Mohammed, has disbanded SARS as demanded by the protesters.

He, yesterday, announced the Special Weapons and Tactical Team, SWAT, as replacement for SARS.