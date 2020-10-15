I Had Miscarriages For Diamond Platnumz – Hamisa Mobeto

Tanzanian video vixen, Hamisa Mobetto has opened up on how she had miscarriages for Tanzanian music star, Diamond Platnumz.

Speaking in an interview with Wasafi FM’s The Switch, Hamisa said that the miscarriage where had before their son Dylan.

She said, “Before I gave birth to Dylan I got pregnant three times. when I got my first pregnancy, we traveled I don’t know what country we were going to and I had a miscarriage. I got the second one, it came out, the third one came out. It’s a period in which we were together. Dylan was the fourth and when I was pregnant, we were together until the day I was going to give birth.”

Hamisa said that Diamond insisted on a DNA test for their son which she agreed to in order to quell rumours that she slept with other men.

She added, “We went for a DNA test I think they took four tests each (mother, father and baby) and we signed there and they said we should wait for 2 or 3 weeks. So we waited for the results to come out, and it was a 100 percent match.

“And in fact when we headed to the hospital he was feeling bad. It was very sad for me to watch as a mother because as a mother I am supposed to feel bad.”