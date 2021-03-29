I Fought In Civil War For Nigeria’s Unity – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigerians are better together despite the diversity that exists among them.

Buhari was speaking at the 12th Colloquium of a leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Monday.

“Despite occasional inter-ethnic tensions in our national history, it seems to me that we have all agreed on one point: That notwithstanding our diversity of ethnicity, culture, language and religion, Nigerians are better together, even stronger together,” he said.

The president said he fought for Nigeria’s unity during the 1967-1970 civil war and would not want to see a repeat of the “unspeakable horrors” that the conflict caused.

“The peacekeeping, recovery and reconstruction that followed could also not have succeeded under an atmosphere of inter-ethnic animosity,” he added.

“We must count our blessings in Nigeria and see in them the crucial factors of peace and unity. The lessons of this colloquium are clear.

“Our very best course of conduct both as leaders and citizens is to now ensure that justice and harmony reign in Nigeria till we devote the resources of our country solely for its development and benefits of our citizens and, in the process, ensure that every Nigerian feel comfortable in every part of Nigeria.

“We all have a stake in the Nigerian project and while playing our respective parts in its unity, peace and progress, we must constantly keep faith with the promise of a greater Nigeria.”