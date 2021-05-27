Entertainment

I Find Consistency In A Man Attractive – Toke Makinwa

Damola Areo5 hours ago
2
Toke Makinwa (source: Instagram)
Toke Makinwa (source: Instagram)

Toke Makinwa says at this stage in her life, the one character she finds attractive in a man is consistency.

She disclosed this on her Twitter handle this evening

”As a woman in the space/stage I’m at now, there’s nothing I find more attractive in a man than consistency, that “do as I said I would” energy is so admirable, I fuck with that.

Truth is we as you grow older you’ll realize how much easier it is to be straight up with yourself first, I hardly tell lies these days cos to be honest, no one is feeding me, I don’t need to waste my own time sugar coating words or not matching energy, everyone will be ok.

To keep the 10 commandments these days is easy, I don suffer plenty on earth pls I can’t risk going to hell for anybody. It is either Yes, No, Maybe – I’ll see what I can do (communicated) or sorry it’s not a good time right now for this. I’m an adult, no need for games,” she tweeted

Damola Areo5 hours ago
2

Related Articles

Why I Couldn't Perform At The Grammys - Seun Kuti

Politicians Are The Ones Giving Bandits Guns – Seun Kuti

3 hours ago
dave chappelle

Dave Chappelle Wants Role In Nollywood Movies

22 hours ago
Ify Onwuemene

Nollywood Actress, Ify Onwuemene, Dies Of Cancer

1 day ago
charly boy

Charly Boy Sustains Facial Injuries After Falling Off Scooter

1 day ago
Back to top button