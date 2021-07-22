I Felt For Saka When He Lost Penalty At Euro 2020 Final – Ozil

Former Arsenal midfielder, Mesut Ozil, has said he felt for his former teammate Bukayo Saka when he lost the last penalty kick in the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

Ozil, however, hailed Saka for being brave enough to take the last kick in the penalty shootout.

“I felt very much for Bukayo [Saka]. I know from my own experience how it feels to miss a penalty,” Ozil told Sky Sports.

“In a final, as the last one, to take on the responsibility of an entire nation as a young player – respect. Not many players would dare to do that.

“There will always be people who racially abuse and scapegoat people of different backgrounds and skin colour when they lose.”

The ex-Germany international added, “Yes, I have [spoken to him]. We all have, I think, spoken to him, sent messages. “