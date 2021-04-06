I Fear For Mourinho At Tottenham – Rio Ferdinand

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand has said he fears for Jose Mourinho and his career at Tottenham Hotspurs.

Ferdinand said that the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager may have done more harm than good with his usual attacks on his players, adding that he ‘fears’ for him and Tottenham as a club.

“If I’m a player in that changing room, [Mourinho’s comment] is definitely casting doubt over me as an individual and us as a team,” Ferdinand told the FIVE YouTube channel

“What that does to a changing room, man, it doesn’t galvanise them or bring them on side.

‘It creates a rift, especially when you’re not getting results. If you’re winning and top of the league, you can say and get away with these type of things, but not when you’re looking for confidence and searching for consistency.

‘He’s not bringing the players on side with those comments, man. That’s why I fear for Mourinho and his squad, because those comments don’t bring people alongside him.”