Sports

I Fear For Mourinho At Tottenham – Rio Ferdinand

Damola Areo5 hours ago
1
Chelsea Vs Ajax: Rio Ferdinand Slams Chelsea Fans
Ferdinand (Image Credit: Sky Sports)

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand has said he fears for Jose Mourinho and his career at Tottenham Hotspurs.

Ferdinand said that the former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United manager may have done more harm than good with his usual attacks on his players, adding that he ‘fears’ for him and Tottenham as a club.

“If I’m a player in that changing room, [Mourinho’s comment] is definitely casting doubt over me as an individual and us as a team,” Ferdinand told the FIVE YouTube channel

“What that does to a changing room, man, it doesn’t galvanise them or bring them on side.

‘It creates a rift, especially when you’re not getting results. If you’re winning and top of the league, you can say and get away with these type of things, but not when you’re looking for confidence and searching for consistency.

‘He’s not bringing the players on side with those comments, man. That’s why I fear for Mourinho and his squad, because those comments don’t bring people alongside him.”

Tags
Damola Areo5 hours ago
1

Related Articles

Coronavirus: Juventus Star Dybala Confirms He's Positive

Juventus Withdraws Dybala’s Contract

5 hours ago
Transfer: Real Madrid Odegaard Set To Join Sociedad

Zidane Aiming For Juventus Job

5 hours ago
Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Zidane Bemoans Team's 'Worst Game Of La Liga Season'

Nobody Should Write Off Real Madrid – Zidane

23 hours ago
Solskjaer Reveals What Norwegian Club Molde Told Him

Solskjaer Rules Out Anthony Martial From United’s Remaining Season

1 day ago
Back to top button