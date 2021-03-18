I Don’t Support Sheikh Gumi’s Intervention – Gov Masari

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has said that he’s not in support of the approach of Sheikh Gumi to bandits.

Masari who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today wondered if Gumi is trying to paint killers as the victims.

He said that most of what Gumi is being told by the bandits are the same stories they told in 2015.

He said: “Was he there? What did he know about what we did in Kaduna? I challenge Gumi to come and tell us if he knows what we did in Kaduna.

“The stories they are telling him are the stories they said in 2015, the same story in 2019. What does he know about the forest? Is he victimizing killings?

“I don’t support Sheikh Gumi’s intervention because he did not do it rightly. First of all, I expect him to preach to them (the bandits) on the implication of killing innocent people and the implication of abducting people and its consequences. That is what I expect a clergyman first and foremost to do.”