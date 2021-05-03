I Don’t Know Why Buhari Doesn’t Want To Stop Insecurity – Pastor Ighodalo

Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, Ituah Ighodalo has again called out President Muhammadu Buhari over the way he is handling the security challenges witnessed across the country.

Ighodalo who stated that Buhari has the power to tackle insecurity, stressed that he is however too complacent and lackadaisical for a former General in the Nigerian army.

According to him, tackling insecurity starts with the tone set at the top and Buhari failed to act even after being told that the past Service Chiefs were divided and had different agenda.

He also decried how Leah Sharibu’s case was handled. According to the cleric, it is shocking that over 250 girls will be abducted from a school and there is no means of finding them.

Watch the video below…