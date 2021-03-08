I Don’t Know If Polygamy Is A Sin – Reno Omokri

Former Presidential spokesperson and Pastor, Reno Omokri has he doesn’t know if polygamy is a sin.

The Pastor who noted that most of the holiest men in the scriptures are polygamists, stated that he won’t give a judgment on polygamy where God has not given a command. He concluded by stating that he has respect for polygamists than adulterers.

The former presidential spokesperson tweeted; “Someone asked me if polygamy is a sin. Scripture is silent on it. I dont recommend it. However, Some of the holiest men in Scripture (David, Abraham), were polygamists. Pastors shouldn’t be polygamists, But in my OPINION, I dont know if it is a sin

“I won’t give a judgment on polygamy where God has not given a command. But, personally, I have more respect for polygamists, than adulterers. If you die, I doubt God will punish you for something that’s not clearly a sin. But this is a mere opinion.”