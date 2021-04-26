I Don’t Have Ambition For 2023 Presidency – Orji Uzor Kalu

Former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that he has no ambition to run for the 2023 presidency.

According to Kalu, even though he’s fit for the position, he has no such ambition but won’t hesitate to grab it if it is presented to him.

He expressed the belief that visions concerning such goals could be true even though he doesn’t hold any religious belief for such visions.

“I am not having that kind of ambition,” the former Abia State governor said in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

“But if I am given, why not? I can take it.

“I am a Catholic. In the Catholic church, we don’t see visions. Well, if visions are being seen, and people say this and that, if it is the will of God that I will become president, why not?

“I am very capable mentally and otherwise to do whatever Nigerian people want me to do but not through prophecy,” the lawmaker noted.

“I believe if Nigerians and the Nigerian people want to be fair, a Southeast president from Igbo extraction will be the next thing to do,” he explained.