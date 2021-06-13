I Don’t Hate Buhari, I Pray For Him Everyday – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said he has no grudge against President Muhammadu Buhari and that he prays for him everyday.

He said this a while after he and the Special Adviser to the President exchanged words over Buhari’s inability to contain insecurity, especially in Benue.

However, Ortom said he doesn’t hate the President even though they disagree on issues.

“I am a Christian; born again for that matter. And I have no reason to hate anyone. The president is my president.

“I pray for the president every day in my devotion. When the president was sick, Benue state was the first state that organised prayers for him under my watch.

“We can disagree on policy issues. But I don’t hate the president. My president is Muhammadu Buhari.

“But the president cannot force me to violate the Constitution which I swore to uphold,” Ortom said concerning his relationship with the president