Headline

I Don’t Hate Buhari, I Pray For Him Everyday – Ortom

Damola Areo6 hours ago
1
benue news
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said he has no grudge against President Muhammadu Buhari and that he prays for him everyday.

He said this a while after he and the Special Adviser to the President exchanged words over Buhari’s inability to contain insecurity, especially in Benue.

However, Ortom said he doesn’t hate the President even though they disagree on issues.

“I am a Christian; born again for that matter. And I have no reason to hate anyone. The president is my president.

“I pray for the president every day in my devotion. When the president was sick, Benue state was the first state that organised prayers for him under my watch.

“We can disagree on policy issues. But I don’t hate the president. My president is Muhammadu Buhari.

“But the president cannot force me to violate the Constitution which I swore to uphold,” Ortom said concerning his relationship with the president

Damola Areo6 hours ago
1

Related Articles

Faruk Yahaya

It’s Time To End Boko Haram- Al Mustapha Tells New COAS

1 hour ago
Plateau: Lalong Reacts To Supreme Court Verdict On His Re-Election

June 12: Lalong Decries Use Of Social Media Against Democracy

6 hours ago
Coronavirus: Buhari's Katsina Announces Total Lockdown

I’m Not Contesting For Anything In 2023 – Gov Masari

6 hours ago
Zamfara Commissioner Urges Governor To Join APC

We’ll Pay Bandits In Same Coin – Matawalle

6 hours ago
Back to top button