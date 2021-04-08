The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said he didn’t file any suit challenging former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s legitimacy to contest for president.

Malami said the suit has been on since 2019 and was filed by a civil society organisation, the Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa.

The AGF said this in a statement titled, ‘I didn’t file suit against Atiku’s Citizenship – Malami,’ which was signed by his spokesman, Dr Umar Gwandu.

The statement read in part, “Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has not instituted legal action on the citizenship or otherwise of the former Vice-President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“Malami has never filled any case before any court in the country challenging the citizenship of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

“The matter in contention was part of the 2019 pre-election matters instituted by a civil society organisation – the Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/177/201, in respect of which Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party Independent National Electoral Commission and the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation was made a co-defendant.”