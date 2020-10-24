I Could Manage A Club Against Arsenal – Wenger

Arsenal Wenger has said that he could manage a team against his former club Arsenal.

The 71-year-old managed Arsenal for 22 years before leaving the club in 2018.

He has now revealed what he believes it will look like if he manages a club against Arsenal.

“It would be a special day for me. I would be scared I would sit on the wrong bench — like Ron Atkinson did with Nottingham Forest against us. It was his first match for them.

“I remember getting to my place and asking him, “What are you doing here?” But if it’s your job, it’s your job. So you would have to do it.’

“For now, he hasn’t even gone back to Arsenal, or any English ground, to watch a game. I will one day,” Wenger told SportsMail