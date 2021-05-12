I Can’t Forget What Lampard Did For Me – Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, has said he will never forget what his predecessor, Frank Lampard, did for him.

According to the German, Lampard helped laid the foundation for the Chelsea team which is now in the finals of the FA Cup and Champions League.

“You can only arrive in the final of the FA Cup or a Champions League final if you make it to the group stage,” Tuchel said during his pre-match press conference on Tuesday ahead of Chelsea’s Premier League tie with Arsenal on Wednesday.

“Frank [Lampard] has an amazing record in the group stage of the Champions League, he won all FA Cup games that were there to win.

“This lays the foundation to arrive in the finals and I’ll never forget that it is like this and we do not feel ashamed to speak about it because it’s the way it’s and it felt like this since the first day I came here.

“I was well aware Frank created his own legacy here, well deserved as a player and then he started to try to even make it bigger as a coach and still it had nothing to do with me.

“We’re well aware we stepped in halfway through the season and tried to fulfil the job he began.”