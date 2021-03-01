I Can Lay Down My Life To Ensure Peace In Yoruba Land – Igboho

Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Igboho has said that he can laid down his life to ensure that there is peace in Yoruba land.

He said this following a botched attempt to arrest him by security operatives of the federal government.

Speaking to Vanguard, Ogboho lamented the disunity among Yorubas, stressing that some of them are colluding with outsiders to work against him.

he aid, “It is a pity that some elements, within the Yoruba race, are colluding with these evil people to threaten my life.

“Should we be fighting for the cause of Yoruba race and some elements, within us, are threatening me?

“I am a lover of Yoruba race and I am fighting a noble cause. We have much been cheated and this is the time to fight for our rights. Yoruba should be treated with love, not with disdain.

“This fight is not for my personal gain, but for the emancipation of the Yoruba people.

“I might not have occupied any important position, but I am a force to be reckoned with. I am a noble leader and the governor should appreciate what I am doing.

“I have reported to the appropriate quarters. I have filed a petition to the Inspector-General of Police and I must surely get justice. I should be appreciated by all and sundry in Yorubaland and not be intimidated.

“I am not doing this for money; I am rich, I have everything I want in life. But the love I have for the Yoruba masses led me into this.

“I can lay down my life to ensure that Yorubaland is peaceful.”