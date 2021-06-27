Sports

I Broke My Leg For Nigeria, Govt Abandoned Me – Siasia

Damola Areo3 hours ago
Ex-Super Eagles Coach Samson Siasia Appeals FIFA Ban
Siasia led Nigeria to a silver and bronze medal finish at the male football event of the 2008 and 2016 Olympic Games respectively. Image: Getty.

Former Super Eagles forward, Samson Siasia, has slammed the Federal Government for abandoning him with his predicament.

Siasia who won the AFCON 1994 with thew Super Eagles represented Nigeria from 1984 to 1999 with a total of 51 appearances and 16 goals.

He later coach the Nigerian national team.

“I am a legend, I have played, broke my leg for this country, and also coached,” Siasia was quoted by AllAfrica as saying.

“If I played for America – yes I have an American passport, but I played for Nigeria – if I was like Michael Jordan, [the American government] would take it upon themselves.

“The Nigerian government has not done well when it comes to my case.”

