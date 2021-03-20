News

I Beheaded A Rival Cultist, Pounded His Head – Man Confesses

Damola Areo5 hours ago
21

A self-confessed member of Supreme Vikings Confraternity, 27-year old, Nzubechukwu Victor, has given a chilling account of how he and other members of his group murdered and decapitated one Ugochukwu Igwilo, a member of a rival group, Neo – Black Movement (Black Axe Confraternity), on March 6.

Self-confessed cultist shares chilling details of how he beheaded a member of a rival cult and had the head and body parts pounded (video)

In a video that has since gone viral, Nzubechukwu who is the last child in a family of five said he and other members of his cult group lured Igwilo to a place where he shot and beheaded the deceased. He said his other cult member cut the hand and private part of the deceased which they took to a herbalist who grounded it and also made one of them pound the body part. He said he filmed himself beheading the deceased and later released the video.

Nzube said they killed Igwilo because sometime in 2020, he led a squad that killed one of their members.

He said he regrets his actions and wished he can be forgiven.

 

Damola Areo5 hours ago
21

Related Articles

Insecurity In Nigeria: Southeast Governors Endorse Community Policing

Government Job Not Profitable, Umahi Tells Students

2 hours ago

Femi Fani-Kayode Denies Threatening Former PA With Hammer

5 hours ago
Sunday Igboho

Evacuate Yoruba From North, Arewa Youth Tell Sunday Igboho

6 hours ago

NIDCOM Working To Secure Release Of Nigerian Lady Jailed In Cote d’Ivoire

22 hours ago
Back to top button