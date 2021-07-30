Hushpuppi: Travel To US If You Are Innocent, Falana Tells Abba Kyari

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, should present himself to the US if he’s innocent of the indictment against him.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations, FBI, had indicted Kyari in the fraud charges against Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi.

Reacting, Kyari issued a statement saying he had no fraud dealings with Hushpuppi.

Speaking on the matter, Falana said, “The United States and Nigeria have an extradition treaty which covers the offences allegedly committed by CP Abba Kyari.

“If the police officer insists on his innocence, he may want to submit himself to the jurisdiction of the district court in the United States. Once the request is received by the federal government, the attorney general will commence extradition proceedings in the federal high court.”