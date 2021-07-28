Entertainment

Hushpuppi Pleads Guilty, Faces Up To 20 Years

Damola Areo4 hours ago
5
Hushpuppi (source: Instagram)
Hushpuppi (source: Instagram)

Nigerian Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas a.k.a Ray Hushpuppi has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering of funds from business email compromise scams and other online heists.

Journalist Evan Ratiff who shared copies of the agreement, revealed that Hushpuppi now faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing. The agreement he entered is limited to United States Attorney’s Office and not binding to other federal, state, local or foreign prosecuting authorities.

He will henceforth not contest facts entered in the agreement and abide by all agreements regarding sentencing. Hushpuppi is also expected to truthful at all times with the United States probation and pretrial services office and the court.

The Instagram celebrity will pay close to $1.7m as restitution, but this can change based on facts that come up prior to sentencing.

Read the agreement below…

 

Hushpuppi pleads guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering, faces up to 20 years at sentencing

Hushpuppi pleads guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering, faces up to 20 years at sentencing

Hushpuppi pleads guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering, faces up to 20 years at sentencing

Hushpuppi pleads guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering, faces up to 20 years at sentencing

Hushpuppi pleads guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering, faces up to 20 years at sentencing

Hushpuppi pleads guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering, faces up to 20 years at sentencing

Hushpuppi pleads guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering, faces up to 20 years at sentencing

Hushpuppi pleads guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering, faces up to 20 years at sentencing

Hushpuppi pleads guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering, faces up to 20 years at sentencing

Hushpuppi pleads guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering, faces up to 20 years at sentencing

Hushpuppi pleads guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering, faces up to 20 years at sentencing

Hushpuppi pleads guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering, faces up to 20 years at sentencing

Hushpuppi pleads guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering, faces up to 20 years at sentencing

Hushpuppi pleads guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering, faces up to 20 years at sentencing

Hushpuppi pleads guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering, faces up to 20 years at sentencing

Hushpuppi pleads guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering, faces up to 20 years at sentencing

Hushpuppi pleads guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering, faces up to 20 years at sentencing

Hushpuppi pleads guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering, faces up to 20 years at sentencing

Hushpuppi pleads guilty to conspiracy to engage in money laundering, faces up to 20 years at sentencing

 

Damola Areo4 hours ago
5

Related Articles

Uriel Ngozi Oputa

Uriel, Nkechi Blessing Slam Women Who Want Other People’s Husband

12 hours ago
Charly-Boy-Oputa

Charly Boys Reacts As Tunde Bakare Hits Out At Buhari

17 hours ago
angela okorie

Actress Angela Okorie Recounts Near-Death Experience

18 hours ago

Piers Morgan Slams Simone Biles’ Sudden Departure From US Olympics Team

18 hours ago
Back to top button