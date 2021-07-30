Hushpuppi: PDP Urges Buhari To Probe Abba Kyari

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has told the Presidency not to sweep the indictment against Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abba Kyari under the carpet.

This is as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, linked Abba Kyari, head of IGP Intelligence Response Team, to international fraudster, Abbas Ramon, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

The PDP, through its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan stated that it is worrisome that a top cop receives proceeds of international fraud.

According to the PDP, “It is indeed disquieting that the integrity of our nation has fallen so abysmally low under the corrupt and fraud-patronizing President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, to the extent that the head of its police intelligence unit is being charged in connection with international fraud.

“Our party demands that the APC administration should not sweep this matter under the carpet given the manifest rapport between Kyari and some top APC leaders.

“We urge President Buhari not to “ease out” this case of corruption but should immediately restore the integrity and image of our nation by allowing for a forensic investigation on the suspect.

“Moreover, if this Abba Kyari matter is not well handled, it will be a permanent stain on the reputation of our police, security system and our nation at large.

“The PDP therefore asks President Buhari to direct the Inspector General of Police to take in Abba Kyari for questioning and if found culpable, he should be handed over to the FBI.”