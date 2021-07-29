Hushpuppi: IGP Orders Internal Review Of FBI Allegation Against Abba Kyari

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered an internal review of the allegation against Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abba Kyari, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI.

FBI had linked Kyari with Instagram celebrity Hushpuppi who recently pleaded guilty to fraud charges in a US court.

In an affidavit, the FBI said Kyari arrested on Chibuzo Vincent after he was told to do so by Hushpuppi.

The FBI also shared some information which revealed that they did their homework well enough to justify their demand that a US court should order Kyari’s arrest.

Reacting, the IGP through Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, issued the below statement.

It read, “Sequel to the receipt of allegations and indictment processes from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against one of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari, the Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba psc (+), NPM, fdc has ordered an internal review of the allegations.

“The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners.

“Further developments on this case will be communicated to members of the public accordingly.”