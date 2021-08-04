Hushpuppi Asked Us To Recover N8m For A Friend – Kyari

Suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abba Kyari, has said he helped Hushpuppi recover N8 million for a friend.

Recall that Kyari has been indicted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation which has a fraud case against Hushpuppi in the US.

Immediately the news broke out, Kyari denied involvement in the fraud case and the claim by Hushpuppi that he helped him arrest an accomplice in Nigeria.

According to Kyari, he did arrest the person but on claims by Hushpuppi that the person threatened to kill his family in Nigeria.

After interrogating the friend, Kyari said they discovered that there was no threat to anyone’s life and “they are long-time friends who have money issues between them hence we released the suspect on bail”.

Kyari added, saying Hushpuppi “saw some of my native clothes and caps on my social media page and he said he likes them and he was connected to the person selling the clothes and he sent about N300k directly to the person’s account”.

However, in a new twist, Kyari deleted the post and uploaded another without the part involving a tailor.

The new part has him saying Hushpuppi contacted him against concerning a transaction of N8m.

“Nobody demanded or collected any money from Abbas Hushpuppi. He can be interviewed publicly in the presence of the world media by the people holding him to confirm this,” Kyari wrote in the new post.

“He also called for another case in June 2020 and complained about a financial transaction with a second person whom he said his friend sent 8 million naira to and pleaded for his friend’s money to be recovered. He sent transaction slips and other evidences to prove their case against the person.

“All these can be verified from the Hushpuppi since he is still in custody. And it can be verified from person who collected 8 million naira from Hushpuppi’s friend whom they complained about is alive and is in Nigeria.”