Hurts To Be Knocked Out By Kamaru Usman Before My Family – Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal has said it hurt to have been knocked out by Kamaru Usman in front of his family in their bout last night.

Masvidal got knocked out by the Nigerian nightmare who landed him a strong right hand sending him to the ground forcing the referee to step in.

The defeat was his first knockout loss of his 50-fight MMA career.

“First time in my career, and it’s in front of all my people, my family and my friends, so it hurts,” Masvidal said after the fight.

“I’ve never been knocked out in 50 pro fights. Usman showed me something that he didn’t show in the first fight. I didn’t feel his power, and that’s what happens when you get overconfident. I thought we were going to wrestle more.

“All the props to him in the world. He caught me by surprise. He’s got my number. There’s nothing I can say. He won this fair and square. God bless him.”