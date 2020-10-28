How Youths Who Knew Nobody In Govt Benefited From SIPs – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) were designed such that youths who know nobody in government could benefit from them.

The SIPs commenced in 2016 with Osinbajo ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari to take charge.

Osinbajo said that the programmes were found to be pleasing by Buhari who discovered that youth didn’t need to know anyone before they could benefit.

He said, “The first problem was everybody wanted a slot. I resisted it. Why? If I do that, we will destroy the programmes because the majority of Nigerians don’t know people who will take the slots.

“It was not that one was being purist, but if young people can’t get the benefit except they know someone then we have failed the young people.

“One day the President called me that he was listening to BBC Hausa Service and he heard two young men-beneficiaries of N-Power – saying they didn’t know anybody but were being paid the N30, 000 monthly stipends. The President said that is what shows we are making a difference.

“And everywhere we went during the 2019 campaigns, we had these young people organizing themselves coming out supporting us,” he recalled.

“If people know they count, then they can trust us and they won’t destroy, because they have a stake. Otherwise, people will never trust us,” he submitted, insisting that political leaders must make sacrifices in order to win the trust of the people.