How To Test The Faith Of Muslim Woman – Aliko Dangote’s Son in-law, Jamil Abubakar

Damola Areo25 mins ago
Jamil Abubakar, the son-in-law of billionaire businessman, has revealed what a man can do to test the faith of a Muslim woman.

Abubakar who is the son of former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, disclosed this on his Twitter handle.

”If you want to test the faith of a Muslim woman, Jst tell her you are marrying a second wife. Na there you go know say her “Allah ya che, Anabi ya che” na for mouth ee no reach heart” he wrote

Jamil is married to Dangote’s daughter, Fatima.

