Featured

How To Make A Man See Beyond Your Bre*ast, V*gina – Pastor Advises Ladies

Damola Areo4 hours ago
2

Akwa Ibom based pastor, Ab Isong, has advised young ladies to learn how to converse intelligently with potential life partners, ask serious questions and find out how they treat their family members.

He wrote;

Hello young lady, when engaging in a discussion with a man, talk sense into him until he begins to see you beyond your breast and vagina point of view.

A potential hubby is looking for a lady who’ll help him grow. Be an inspiration to him everytime you have a discussion.

Avoid questions like How big is your rod of authority and how long can you drive a canoe in lekuteh.

Try stuffs like, whats your business plan?

His answer will determine if he’ll be able to meet some of your needs. Find out how he treats his mum, dad and siblings. It’ll give you a clue on how he’ll treat you and yours.

Marriage is not do me do me, hit me hit me and harder harder every time. If that’s your idea of marriage, boredom is waiting for you already. Happy Wednesday.

Damola Areo4 hours ago
2

Related Articles

Bishop Oyedepo Reveals 'Spiritual' Thing To Do After Paying Tithe

Insecurity: I Won’t Leave Nigeria If Crisis Breaks Out – Oyedepo

2 days ago
Pastor Kumuyi Makes Major Announcement Over Coronavirus

Pastor W. F. Kumuyi: Prayerful Watchfulness In The Last Days

3 days ago
RCCG: How I Escaped Killer Herdsmen, Lost My Brother - Adeboye's Pastor

Don’t Cry For Dare, Cry For Yourselves – Adeboye Tells Sympathisers

1 week ago

Why I Believe My Husband Is In Heaven – Pastor Dare Adeboye’s Wife

1 week ago
Back to top button