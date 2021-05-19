How To Make A Man See Beyond Your Bre*ast, V*gina – Pastor Advises Ladies

Akwa Ibom based pastor, Ab Isong, has advised young ladies to learn how to converse intelligently with potential life partners, ask serious questions and find out how they treat their family members.

He wrote;

Hello young lady, when engaging in a discussion with a man, talk sense into him until he begins to see you beyond your breast and vagina point of view.

A potential hubby is looking for a lady who’ll help him grow. Be an inspiration to him everytime you have a discussion.

Avoid questions like How big is your rod of authority and how long can you drive a canoe in lekuteh.

Try stuffs like, whats your business plan?

His answer will determine if he’ll be able to meet some of your needs. Find out how he treats his mum, dad and siblings. It’ll give you a clue on how he’ll treat you and yours.

Marriage is not do me do me, hit me hit me and harder harder every time. If that’s your idea of marriage, boredom is waiting for you already. Happy Wednesday.