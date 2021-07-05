Headline

How Nnamdi Kanu Was Kidnapped In Kenya – Lawyer

Damola Areo33 mins ago
Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has said the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, was abducted by the Kenyan Special Police Force.

Ejiofor revealed that his client was tortured and subjected to all forms of inhuman treatment that worsened his health condition.

He disclosed this in a statement: “My client, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was actually abducted by the accursed Kenya’s Special Police Force on the 18th of June 2021 at their International Airport and consequently taken to an undisclosed residence under dehumanizing conditions.

“He was tortured and subjected to all forms of inhuman treatment, which worsened his health condition. He was illegally detained for eight good days in Kenya before being transferred to their Nigerian counterpart.

“He was purportedly investigated on a bogus charge while in their custody, ostensibly, awaiting to be handed over after their findings proved him innocent of all the spurious allegations. They later beckoned on their Nigerian counterparts to take over.

“Kenyan Government was deeply involved in the abduction, detention and ill-treatment of my client before the illegal handover to their Nigerian counterpart.”

