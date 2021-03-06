How I Used Herbal Mixture To Cure COVID-19 – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that he used herbal mixture to cure himself when he tested positive for COVID-19.

He said a professor of medicine advised him to use herbs because all medicine are rooted in herbs.

Obasanjo disclosed this at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, duirng his 84th birthday.

He said, “It will surprise you that I tested positive for COVID-19. I called them to come and test me. They came on a Saturday. I didn’t get the result until the following Wednesday. It came out positive, but I didn’t see any symptoms.

“When they returned three days after, they tested me and said I had tested negative. My daughter, Iyabo, is an epidemiologist and I called her. She said maybe they tested me at the later stage of my being positive.

“I told her I had no symptoms and she said it could be a faulty result. But I was tested positive. Since then, I have been tested negative three times.

He said, “I used herbs because a professor of medicine told me that herbs should not be ignored. He said 80 per cent of drugs had their origin in local herbs.

“The herbs will boost your immunity. A professor told me that every living thing has an inbuilt process of healing. While doctors care, God does the healing.”

The former President called for collective efforts to tackle the pandemic, urging African leaders to pool their resources to buy vaccines.