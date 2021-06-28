How I Met Super TV CEO Usifo Ataga – Chidinma Ojukwu

Chidinma Ojukwu, the 21-year-old UNILAG student suspected to have killed Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, has revealed that she met him at a party.

Chidinma stated that her friends introduced her to the party lifestyle where she once made N50,000 for sleeping with a guy.

She said it was at one of those parties she met Ataga.

“It first sounded like fun when I went out for the first time along other girls. My friend who took me out told me we were going to attend a party organised by one of the latest big boys in town.

“On arrival, it was fun-filled. We had so much to drink. At first, it was shisha that we were smoking. I took a few drags on the pipe and blew the smoke out immediately. Other girls were busy blowing out smoke from their noses and mouths.

“The party ended in the wee hours of the night and we ended up in bed with some guys. The guy I slept with gave me N50,000 and I felt like break-dancing.

“It was at one of those parties that I met Ataga. He picked interest in me because of the course I am reading. We dated for about six months before I started noticing his strange behaviour.

“He gave me roofies (a street name for Rohypnol) before sex. I never meant to kill him. I was not in the mood but he wanted sex. I told him so and we had roofies, after which he was all over me. He forced his way into me, even though it was not the first time we had sex

“I felt he was using me to satisfy his sex urge as he never fulfilled all he promised to do for me,” she said