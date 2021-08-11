How I Feel About Messi PSG Move – Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho has expressed joy at the news of Lionel Messi joining Paris St Germain which he once played for before moving to Barcelona.

Messi left the Barcelona after 21 years to join PSG on a two-year deal.

This was after he and Barcelona could not reach an agreement for a new contract due to La Liga regulations.

The club also described the situation as resulting from what it called “financial and structural obstacles.”

Messi was yesterday unveiled by PSG at the Parc de Princes Stadium.

Reacting to the news of Messi’s unveiling, Ronaldinho tweeted: “It’s a great joy to have played in these two clubs and now see my friend wearing this shirt, may there be many moments of joy Leo!!!

“I’m also very happy with my partner @SergioRamos on the team and a super cast, I’m smelling Champions huh hahaha.”