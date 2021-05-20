How I Feel About Abramovich Sacking Me – Lampard

Frank Lampard has granted his first interview since he got sacked as Chelsea manager by owner Roman Abramovich.

Lampard was sacked and replaced by Thomas Tuchel who has now led the club to an FA Cup final which they lost. The club is currently gearing to face Manchester City in the Champions League final under Tuchel.

According to Lampard, he’s happy that he was sacked by Abramovich because he had thought his case would be different from the other managers sacked by the club.

“I loved that. I could never sit here and say I have anything but appreciation for what he did for my career. I was disappointed because I felt we could change things. I saw games coming up as opportunities to get points.

“Your pride takes a hit. There is no doubt about it. That’s human. But with reflection, I would have been absolutely naive to think it would be any different for myself than it had been for managers in the past.

“History says Chelsea make changes and sometimes they have real success off the back of it. It was never for me to go against their model. I have full appreciation to Roman for the opportunity. I can only look forward,” Lampard told Jamie Redknapp.