How I Discovered Baba Ijesha Was Molesting Child In My Custody – Comedienne Princess

Comedienne Princess has narrated how she discovered that actor Olanrewaju James aka Baba Ijesha was sexually assaulting the 14-year-old girl in her custody.

This was at the Lagos Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos on Monday where Baba Ijesha is being tried for alleged sexual assault of a minor.

The case resumed on Monday with Princess stating what she knows about the allegation.

She said: “I had gathered my family together to watch a movie I acted in, alongside Baba Ijesha.

“But surprisingly, when my little girl saw Baba Ijesha in the movie, she didn’t want to watch it anymore.

“At first, my little girl didn’t want to open up to me about what was making her react abnormal anytime she sees the defendant. But she later opened up to me after speaking to one of my friends.

“My girl said to me: ‘Mummy, remember the day Mummy Ope came to our house and you saw her off. Uncle Lanre told me to come close and play with him.

“‘Uncle Lanre asked me to pull down my pant and he pulled down his trousers. He then told me to twist my waist on him and something came out of him and poured on me’.”