How Having A Child Changed Me – Simi

Singer Simi has revealed that she has become a different person since welcoming her child.

She stated that before the birth of her daughter, she used to wonder whenever she sees kids running around.

According to her, such sight makes her feel parents don’t have control over their kids, a thing she says has changed now.

Simi said on social media: “Having a kid has really changed me in different ways. Before I gave birth, when I see kids running around in public places I wonder why the parents cannot control them but raising a kid now has given me more empathy.

“It has made me realise it is not really about me and I have developed more empathy.”