News

How Gunmen Invaded Sunday Igboho’s Residence In Ibadan

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
5
Sunday Igboho
Sunday Igboho

Reports on an attack on the residence of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho has been confirmed.

The reports stated that Igboho’s residence located at the Soka Area of Ibadan was invaded by some gunmen in the early hours of Monday.

One of his aides, Dapo Salami told DAILY POST on Monday that the gunmen invaded the house around 1.30 am on Monday.

He, however, declared that the gunmen were resisted by the occupants in the building.

He said, “They came exactly 1.30 am.

“They came and they were resisted. I cannot confirm the number of those who came. But, they came and they were resisted.

“We are not suspecting anyone, but we know that some people came.

“They came and they were resisted, that is just it.”

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
5

Related Articles

, Nigeria Prison Recruitment, Nigeria Prisons, Fire Service Recruitment: FG Releases Fresh Update

COVID-19: Katsina CJ Grants Bail To 256, Discharges 7 Inmates

2 hours ago
Reno Omokri (source: Instagram)

Kill Boko Haram, Bandits Like You Did To ESN Commander – Omokri Tells Army

3 hours ago
Zamfara Commissioner Urges Governor To Join APC

Matawalle Denies Saying He Would End Zamfara Banditry In Four Days

6 hours ago

Five Cultists Arrested In Ekiti

9 hours ago
Back to top button