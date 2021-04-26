How Gunmen Invaded Sunday Igboho’s Residence In Ibadan

Reports on an attack on the residence of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho has been confirmed.

The reports stated that Igboho’s residence located at the Soka Area of Ibadan was invaded by some gunmen in the early hours of Monday.

One of his aides, Dapo Salami told DAILY POST on Monday that the gunmen invaded the house around 1.30 am on Monday.

He, however, declared that the gunmen were resisted by the occupants in the building.

He said, “They came exactly 1.30 am.

“They came and they were resisted. I cannot confirm the number of those who came. But, they came and they were resisted.

“We are not suspecting anyone, but we know that some people came.

“They came and they were resisted, that is just it.”