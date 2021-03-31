Entertainment

How Davido Reacted After Caught Kissing New Girlfriend

Damola Areo3 hours ago
1

Davido has finally reacted after loved-up photos of him kissing his rumored new bae, American Instagram model Mya Yafai surfaced online.

The loved-up photos generated a buzz online after they were shared on social media. In the photos, Davido and Mya, who is rapper Young M.A’s ex-girlfriend, were pictured getting cozy, including one where they are seen sharing a French kiss.

It came after they were spotted holding hands at St. Marteen and report of her visiting him in Lagos and Ghana between December and January.

Last night, the Nigerian singer took to his Instagram story to share a GIF of The Simpson’s character, Homer Simpson, stepping backwards into the bush and then hiding there.

He also shared the eye emoji on Twitter. See the post and video below..

 

Davido reacts after loved-up photos of him kissing his rumored new bae, Mya Yafai surfaces online (video)

 

Damola Areo3 hours ago
1

Related Articles

What God Told Me About Davido, Chioma - Popular Lagos Pastor

Chioma’s Family Has Refunded The Bride Price Davido Paid – Kemi Olunloyo

6 hours ago

Shade Ladipo Slams Ladies Mocking Chioma After Davido Kissed New Girlfriend

6 hours ago

Kate Middleton’s Family Break Silence On Meghan Markle’s Crying Claim

6 hours ago

Dakota James Reveals How To Handle Social Media Trolls

7 hours ago
Back to top button