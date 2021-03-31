How Davido Reacted After Caught Kissing New Girlfriend

Davido has finally reacted after loved-up photos of him kissing his rumored new bae, American Instagram model Mya Yafai surfaced online.

The loved-up photos generated a buzz online after they were shared on social media. In the photos, Davido and Mya, who is rapper Young M.A’s ex-girlfriend, were pictured getting cozy, including one where they are seen sharing a French kiss.

It came after they were spotted holding hands at St. Marteen and report of her visiting him in Lagos and Ghana between December and January.

Last night, the Nigerian singer took to his Instagram story to share a GIF of The Simpson’s character, Homer Simpson, stepping backwards into the bush and then hiding there.