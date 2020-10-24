How Crime Rate Can Be Reduced In Nigeria – Amaechi

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has revealed what can be done to reduce crime and to improve the security agencies in the country.

Amaechi said that economic growth will play a huge role in reducing the crime rate in the country.

The former governor of Rivers State said this while delivering a lecture to participants of the National Defence College Course 29 on Friday in Abuja.

Amaechi said: “To create jobs, we had to construct roads and other infrastructure projects.

“This process saw a lot of people being engaged, and insecurity dropped drastically.

“In Rivers state, we built over 350 Model Primary Schools, which wasn’t just to improve the standard of Education and enlightenment but create employment also.

“We’ve done a lot in infrastructure development and employment. The massive infrastructural development in the Railway sector has employed so many Nigerians.”

He added, “The Army is not supposed to give internal security, but the Police are overwhelmed by the crime rate. Hence the Army has consistently been rescuing Nigerians.

“Economic growth reduces crime, and when there’s no crime, the Military and Police can rest.”