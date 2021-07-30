How Buhari Govt Failed To Extradite Igboho From Benin Republic – Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has revealed how the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari failed to have Sunday Igboho extradited from the Benin Republic.

Speaking on the development on Channels Television on Thursday, Falana said Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Benin Republic, Tukur Buratai, who is a former chief of army staff, asked that Igboho should be handed over to him.

This was when Buratai paid a visit to the president of the Benin Republic to submit his letter of credence to him as an ambassador.

“In the case of Sunday Igboho, again despite my disagreement with him, I came out to say you cannot just throw him into a waiting plane as we were told, it was attempted.

“You have to go to court. You have to make a request under international law, under the ECOWAS convention on extradition.

“The government of Nigeria is requested to submit an extradition request to the government of Benin Republic and so when the plenipotentiary, General Yusuf Buratai (retired), who at that time had not submitted his letters of credence asked that Igboho be handed over to him.

“He was told, ‘sorry, we operate the rule of law here’. That is why that matter is still in court,” Falana said.