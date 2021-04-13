House To Resolve Parliamentary Pending Issues Soon – Gbajabiamila

The House of Representatives will soon resolve the pending issues raised by the @nassnigeria chapter of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Speaker @femigbaja has said.

Announcing this at the House plenary on Tuesday, Gbajabiamila said the issues raised by PASAN were of paramount importance to the leadership of the House and that an end would soon be reached.

It would be recalled that PASAN members nationwide recently embarked on strike, making some demands.

Although the National Assembly chapter of the association did not join the strike, it threatened to do so if its issues were not resolved.

But the Speaker assured that action would be taken to resolve those issues soon.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to PASAN that their matter is being looked into, and very soon it will be resolved.

“I know there are pending issues, and hopefully those issues will be resolved this week,” Gbajabiamila said and appealed to the PASAN members for calm.