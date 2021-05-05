Hoodlums, Criminals And Sponsors Can’t Intimidate Govt – Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodimma has reiterated that his administration will not negotiate with criminals and that his administration would not be intimidated by bandits, hoodlums, criminals and their sponsors.

The Governor also stated that henceforth, any landlord who avails his property to criminals, even smokers of weeds would be answerable to the law. In like manner, any traditional ruler in whose domain criminals abides and who fails to report same to relevant authorities will be held accountable.

Governor Hope Uzodimma made these statements while handing over another 100 vehicles and security equipments to the security operatives in the state for combating crimes.

The Governor also further disclosed that he will be reinvigorating and setting up the Imo state vigilante outfit otherwise known as Ebubeagu, to complement the efforts of the security agencies as the State has been declared “ no go area for criminals”.

“I am not unaware of the political undertone of this unrest but I am following due process to bring them to book”, the Governor added.

Speaking on behalf of the security personnels drafted to spearhead operation search and flush, Brigadier General RT Utsaha assured that the OSF team would do all within it’s powers to restore peace and orderliness in the state.

It is worthy of note that the Governor had upon assumption of office launched a joint security task force known as operation Search and Flush, today’s events is an advanced upgrade of Governor Uzodimma efforts to ensure the safety of the lives and properties of Imo people