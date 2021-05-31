Hold Uzodinma Responsible For Gulak’s Killing – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State should be held responsible for the killing of Ahmad Gulak.

Gulak was killed in Owerri, the Imo State capital by men identified by the police as IPOB ESN operatives.

In reaction, IPOB through its Spokseman Emma Powerful described Gulak’s killing as a “professional assassination”, adding that IPOB members were not responsible for the killing.

He further charged Governor Uzodinma to disclose how Gulak died without further delay because “today is not sit-at-home. People are going to church and this was why we shifted the date to tomorrow. This is political assassination; we are not in the same party as Gulak.

“Uzodimma and APC know about Gulak’s death, we do not know anything about his movement, talk more of him being in Imo State. Nigerians believe this because they hate IPOB, Biafra.”