Hold Enugu State Government Responsible If Anything Happens To Me – Phyno

Indigenous rapper, Phyno has said that the Enugu State Government should be held responsible if anything should happen to him and others.

The rapper stated this after leading an EndSARS protest to the Enugu State governor.

Phyno said that the governor ignored the protesters and chose to address the thugs he paid to disrupt the protest.

He wrote: “Enugu! Today our lives were threatened and we are making it clear that if ANYTHING happens to any single one of us or any protestors, let it be known that it was done by the ENUGU STATE GOVERNMENT!

“Today our peaceful protest in Enugu from Ogbete Market to the Enugu State Government House was going well until we reached the government house. Along the way we noticed a group of thugs joined the protests

“The governor came out but refused to speak up and address the protestors, instead he addressed the thugs. The thugs tried to fight us but we maintained peace because we recognized their plan.

“We made sure the youth remained calm yet the governor refused to answer our questions! Instead he walked out on us, unapologetically, with the thugs following him. We made it clear that we knew the people he was pretending to address were paid thugs.

*As we have been saying: The movement won’t stop! We come in peace as always.”