History Won’t Be Kind To Buhari If Nigeria Breaks Up – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has said history won’t be kind to President Muhammadu Buhari if Nigeria should break up under his watch.

This was stated by CAN Vice Chairman (North), Rev. John Hayab.

He was reacting to the statement by Presidential aide Garba Shehu which states that Buhari is not moved by secessionist calls.

Reacting, Hayab advsied the president to tackle the issues which have led to the calls for the breakup of Nigeria.

“It is not good news that many groups in Nigeria now are calling for secession.

“Everyone will desire to see Nigeria growing as a big, united, strong and dependable nation. The current realities have created room for more people and interest groups to seek secession from what they see as a nation without hope or future.

“As our president, you cannot expect Buhari not to talk tough. However, history will not be kind to him, if this nation breaks up during his tenure as president.

“The truth is that things are not going on well and the President should come up with measures to convince Nigerians that he means well and he is truly in charge.

“Claiming that he is not intimidated by the threats from secessionist is only a display of fake arrogance that this administration is known for,” he said.