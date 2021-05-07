Hire Mercenaries Against Bandits – Buba Galadima

A former leader of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change, Buba Galadima, has advised the federal government to hire mercenaries in the fight against bandits.

Galadima who said the use of mercenaries would be cheaper, however, frowned against the idea of bringing AFRICOM to Africa.

According to him: “Ninety-nine per cent of Nigerians are disappointed in the manner, style and capacity of those in this government to protect them. If anybody thinks this government is doing well, they should go to where this banditry is happening and let’s see. We are afraid even in our homes that they can come and kidnap us.

“The rainy season is coming, and these bandits and other groups would find a place of hiding in nature, so we will be in trouble. I have not seen any capacity on the part of this government to protect Nigerians wherever they live.

“This is why I suggest that the best thing is to bring back the mercenaries to stabilize the system, and they are cheaper than using the military because it’s a contract where you guild them. And this is why I am against bringing AFRICOMM into Nigerian soil because they will come and start spoiling our children and disorienting our people.

“By signing this agreement, the government will bring about a cold war; once you bring the Americans and Chinese in, the Russians will work against you. So you see, it looks like nobody is thinking in this government.”

On the talk of disintegration, Galadima said such is not possible because of the complex nature of the country.

“I want to tell you categorically that Nigeria cannot disintegrate. Definitely, we will have warlords occupying some sections of the country, and certain people would not be able to go to other parts; this can happen but we will not disintegrate.

“How do you divide Nigeria if you want to? Into what group? Even the Southwest and Southeast that look monolithic can’t agree to go on their own because many minority groups don’t believe in the role of the majority.

“We will inflict injuries on ourselves, and that will not be good for us if Nigeria disintegrates,” he added.