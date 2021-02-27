Hijab Use’ll Expose Christian Pupils To Terrorist Attacks –Kwara CAN

The Kwara State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has kicked against the decision of the state government to permit the use of hijab in Christian owned schools.

CAN said that the use of hijab in schools will allow terrorists to identify Christian children easily.

This was said in a statement jointly signed by its Secretary, Rev Reuben Ibitoye, and Publicity Secretary, Apostle Sina Ibiyemi.

It read in part, “The body condemns the use of hijab in Christian missions grant-aided schools as this will cause discrimination in schools and allow terrorists to identify our children and wards quickly.

“Christian mission grant-aided schools should be returned to the owners promptly as most of these schools have churches besides them and unnecessary trespass may lead to the breakdown of law and order. Christ’s faithful should occupy all grants-aided schools.”